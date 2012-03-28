Bouygues denies speculation over French telecoms consolidation
PARIS, Feb 14 French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.
HONG KONG, March 28 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it planned to sell 210 million new shares in Hong Kong, raising HK$3.89 billion ($500.94 million) to fund future business development and acquisitions.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, the company said it would sell the new shares to major shareholder Li & Fung (1937) Limited at HK$18.62 apiece, a discount of about 5 percent from the previous close.
Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the placing agents.
Li & Fung planned to raise about $500 million through a share placement at a range of HK$18.52-18.82 each, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet. ($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BERLIN, Feb 14 The mood among German investors deteriorated more than expected in February, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainties about the outcome of Brexit talks and future U.S. trade policies cloud the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy.
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.