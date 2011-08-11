HONG KONG Aug 11 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd posted a 15 percent decline in first-half profit, roughtly matching market forecasts, as rising operating costs hurt margins.

Li & Fung, the manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , posted a net profit of $236 million for January-June, compared with HK$2.17 billion ($278 million) in the same period of 2010.

The profit was roughly in line with an average forecast of HK$1.77 billion ($227 million) from seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Li & Fung ended unchanged on Thursday prior to the results, outperforming a 0.95 percent fall by the benchmark Hang Seng Index . The shares are down more than 46 percent so far this year, against the broader market's 14.9 percent decline. ($1 = 7.806 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)