HONG KONG Aug 11 Consumer goods exporter Li &
Fung Ltd posted a 15 percent decline in first-half
profit, roughtly matching market forecasts, as rising operating
costs hurt margins.
Li & Fung, the manager of supply chains for
retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
, posted a net profit of $236 million for January-June,
compared with HK$2.17 billion ($278 million) in the same period
of 2010.
The profit was roughly in line with an average forecast of
HK$1.77 billion ($227 million) from seven analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Li & Fung ended unchanged on Thursday prior to the
results, outperforming a 0.95 percent fall by the benchmark Hang
Seng Index . The shares are down more than 46 percent so
far this year, against the broader market's 14.9 percent
decline.
($1 = 7.806 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)