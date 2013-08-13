HONG KONG Aug 13 Global sourcing firm Li & Fung Ltd, whose distribution centres make it a useful barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 69 percent drop in six-month net profit due to sluggish demand in the United States and Europe.

The Hong Kong-based group, which supplies retailers such as Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other goods, posted net profit of $96 million for January-June.

That was below an average forecast of $150 million in profit from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.