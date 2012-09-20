HONG KONG, Sept 20 Global supply chain manager
Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday outlined a new sourcing
arrangement between its unit, Direct Sourcing Group Pte Ltd, and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc that supersedes the previous buying
deals made in January 2010.
Under the new arrangement, Wal-Mart's option to purchase all
of the shares of Direct Sourcing was terminated and Direct
Sourcing will continue as the primary direct resource for the
U.S. company's unit Sam's Club, Li & Fung said in a filing to
the Hong Kong bourse.
"The move to a supplier relationship will allow the group to
provide Walmart International markets with design, replenishment
and other services that could not be provided as a buying
agent," it added.