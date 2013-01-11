UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Jan 11 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd warned on Friday it expected profit for the full year 2012 to fall 40 percent, hit by ongoing restructuring costs and an additional provision tied to its U.S. unit's business.
The global supply chain manager, whose clients include Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said that except for its unit LF USA, all other parts of the group's business had performed as expected.
For statement here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources