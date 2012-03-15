Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
HONG KONG/SEOUL, March 15 South Korea defence company LIG Nex1, which makes missiles and develops weapons systems, is selling an up to 49 percent stake that could raise as much as $400 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.
LIG Nex1, which makes anti-submarine and cruise missiles as well as weapons systems, has hired Citigroup Inc to sell the stake in an auction which that target private equity firms and strategic buyers, the sources told Reuters.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. Citi and LIG Nex1 declined comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG and Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
