SEOUL May 19 Lotte Shopping, KB
Financial Group and private equity-backed Tong Yang
Life were among the companies that submitted binding
bids for a controlling stake in LIG Insurance seen
worth above 400 billion won ($390.6 million), the bidders said
on Monday.
After initial bids for South Korea's fourth-largest general
insurer by assets were accepted in late March, six bidders
including Lotte, KB, Tong Yang, PE firm MBK Partners, and a
consortium of Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives
(KFCC) and local PE player Jabez Partners were shortlisted,
according to a source briefed on the deal.
The shortlisted bids were in the range of 400 billion-600
billion won, the source said, although Monday's bids could have
changed prices.
Among the shortlisted bidders, MBK Partners did not submit a
binding bid on Monday, according to another source with
knowledge of the deal. The sources are not authorised to speak
to media.
Some of LIG Insurance's shareholders have put up for sale
about a 20 percent stake, including management control, valued
at 352.3 billion won as of Monday's closing price, without
adding management premium.
Shareholders put the stake on block to raise funds to
reimburse investors who lost money on faulty debt issued by a
now-defunct construction affiliate of LIG Group, LIG said in
November.
An LIG spokesman referred queries to sell-side advisor
Goldman Sachs, which declined comment. MBK and KFCC
declined to comment, while Jabez could not be immediately
reached.
LIG intends to choose a preferred bidder by early June, and
close the deal by end-June at the earliest, according to local
news wire service Yonhap on Monday.
($1 = 1024.0500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)