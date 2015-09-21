SEOUL, Sept 21 South Korean defence firm LIG Nex1 Co Ltd said on Monday its planned initial public offering will raise 524.4 billion won ($447.14 million), after it was priced at the top of an indicative range of 66,000 to 76,000 won per share.

The precision-guided weapons maker said in a statement it plans to list on the South Korean main board on Oct. 2 ($1 = 1,172.8000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)