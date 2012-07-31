SEOUL Aug 1 An unidentified European company
and four South Korean private equity funds have made final bids
for a stake of up to 49 percent in South Korean defence company
LIG Nex1, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday.
The sale is expected to raise as much as $400 million,
sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.
Main bids were due by Tuesday, lead manager Citigroup
said.
LIG Corp, a holding company that is part of LIG Group, which
runs businesses ranging from finance to construction, owns 100
percent of LIG Nex1.
($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)