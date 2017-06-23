SAO PAULO, June 23 Ana Marta Horta Veloso, chief executive officer of Rio de Janeiro-based electricity company Light SA, resigned to the post, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Jaconias Aguiar, Light's head of human resources, has also resigned, the firm said. No substitutes were chosen yet. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)