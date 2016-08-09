By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
has mandated two banks to oversee sale of the controlling stake
it has in electricity distributor Light SA, as
Brazil's No. 3 power utility company races to cut debt, a source
with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
The source, who asked for anonymity because the plan remains
private, said Cemig has given the investment-banking
units of Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco
Votorantim SA mandates to conduct the sale of the 39 percent
that it directly or indirectly owns in Light.
The process will be launched as early as this month, the
source added. Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Cemig, as well as
lenders Santander Brasil and Votorantim declined to comment.
If sold at current market prices, Cemig could raise at least
1.2 billion reais ($382 million) with the Light stake sale,
without including a premium, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations. Cemig owns a 26 percent direct stake in Light and
has another 13 percent stake in different investment vehicles
with other shareholders.
Cemig, hobbled by declining consumption and years of rampant
debt taking, is selling assets with disappointing returns or too
much need for capital spending in an effort to cut liabilities
that topped 13 billion reais in March. Reuters recently reported
that Cemig is hiring banks to manage the sales of small
hydropower dams and a gas distribution unit.
Cemig's main shareholder, the state of Minas Gerais, has no
money at this point to inject fresh cash into the utility.
Regional governments in Brazil, including mineral-rich Minas
Gerais, are struggling with record budget deficits - which led
Brazil's federal government last month to refinance 81 billion
reais of state obligations.
Preferred shares, Cemig's most widely traded class of stock,
shed 1.6 percent to 9.38 reais on Tuesday. Light gained 0.6
percent to 15.18 reais, extending year-to-date gains to 54
percent.
According to the source, Cemig has had previous contacts
with potential investors in Light. The source declined to name
interested parties, what premium Cemig wants to be paid in the
transaction and other terms of a deal.
Cemig's decision to hire Santander Brasil and Votorantim was
reported by Brazilian magazine Exame.
($1 = 3.1409 Brazilian reais)
