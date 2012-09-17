Sept 17 Former Best Buy Chief Executive
Officer Brad Anderson said he was joining the board of
Vancouver, British Columbia-based LightHaus, a company that
measures customer engagement inside stores.
LightHaus uses information obtained from in-store video
cameras to measure customer traffic and evaluate browsing and
shopping behaviors as well as trends.
The data can then be used by retailers to boost customer
service, sales conversion rates and in-store productivity.
"When I first saw what LightHaus has to offer, I looked at
it through the lens of 'Wow, what if we had that 10 years ago
and how much useful it could have been,'" Anderson, who spent 36
years at Best Buy before retiring in 2009 as CEO, said in an
interview last week.
LightHaus "provides the toolset" for store managers and
companies in general to improve their labor scheduling and
customer service, Anderson said.
Anderson, who already serves on the boards of Carlson
Companies, General Mills and Waste Management,
said he had no plans to take up an executive role at LightHaus.
His board role is effective immediately.
Best Buy founder Richard Schulze, who is trying to take the
company private, said last month that he had held talks with
past Best Buy executives who were interested in rejoining the
company, including Anderson.