July 9 Harbinger Capital Partners has sued Dish Network Corp and its Chairman Charles Ergen, seeking at least $1.5 billion for allegedly trying to strip the hedge fund of its control of bankrupt wireless company LightSquared.

The lawsuit filed in a Colorado federal court on Tuesday accused Ergen of engaging in fraud and of violating a federal anti-racketeering law, according to court documents.

Harbinger controls LightSquared, which has been mired in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2012. Ergen is LightSquared's largest creditor. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)