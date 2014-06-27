BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
June 27 LightSquared has reached a mediated deal to bring the wireless communications company out of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to report from the mediator who lashed out at Charles Ergen, a large creditor and satellite TV mogul.
"All of the parties to the mediation have agreed on the key business terms of a chapter 11 plan for the debtors that should be confirmable without the support of the one party, SPSO," wrote mediator Robert Drain in a court filing. SPSO is the investment vehicle of Ergen, who is chairman of Dish Network .
"SPSO/Charles Ergen have not participated in the mediation in good faith and have wasted the parties and the mediator's time and resources," wrote Drain, who is also a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge in New York. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.