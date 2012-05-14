May 14 LightSquared, the wireless startup backed
by hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, on Monday filed for
Chapter 11 protection.
The company and many affiliates filed for protection from
creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan. It has
more than $1 billion of both assets and liabilities, according
to the bankruptcy petition. The filing was expected.
LightSquared's future had been thrown into doubt in February
when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would
revoke permission to build out a new high-speed wireless
network.
The FCC made the decision because the planned network
threatened to interfere with global positioning systems used by
the military and various industries.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)