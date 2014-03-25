By Dena Aubin
| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 Broadband company
LightSquared has urged a judge not to re-open a trial that ended
last week over Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles
Ergen's purchase of LightSquared debt, saying it would delay
resolution of LightSquared's bankruptcy proceedings.
In a court filing on Friday, lawyers for LightSquared said
the company should not have to bear the "tremendous cost" in
money, time and distraction and have its efforts to emerge from
bankruptcy imperiled.
LightSquared, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012, presented
closing arguments last week in a trial over whether Ergen
improperly acquired $1 billion of the company's debt to take
control of its wireless rights.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman has not yet issued a
ruling in the trial, which ended on Monday.
At a hearing on Wednesday, Chapman said she had received a
letter the night before that led her to question the integrity
of the trial record and that a discussion was needed about
reopening it.
The trial revolved around whether Ergen held up the closing
of some of his debt purchases to conceal his identity in order
to acquire a controlling stake of LightSquared's debt.
During closing arguments, Ergen's lawyer, Rachel Strickland,
said it was Jefferies LLC, the broker on the transactions, that
held up the trades by imposing a moratorium until documentation
issues were sorted out.
In Friday's filing, lawyers for LightSquared said that
Ergen's lawyers had forwarded to the court on March 18 email
communications concerning the purported Jefferies moratorium.
Withholding the documents until then was "highly
prejudicial" and seriously impaired LightSquared's presentation
of its case, the company's lawyers said in Friday's filing.
Re-opening the record to allow for additional discovery
would only "serve to reward defendants for their misconduct" in
not revealing the information before, LightSquared's lawyers
said.
Lawyers for Ergen could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The allegations of delayed trades were crucial for
LightSquared, which must convince a bankruptcy judge that Ergen
acted surreptitiously and that his actions hurt the company.
LightSquared filed for bankruptcy after the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its license to build a planned
wireless network.
The case is In re: LightSquared Inc et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No 12-12080.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)