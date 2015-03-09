March 9 A lawyer for LightSquared on Monday said
the company will set aside $400 million in cash to give its
bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp
Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their
repayment in cash, instead of notes.
The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long court
hearing seeking a judge's approval of its plan to restructure
debt and end its Chapter 11 case, also said it will appoint
former Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Ivan
Seidenberg as its chairman after bankruptcy.
