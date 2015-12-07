(Corrects throughout to show that the ruling only affects
Harbinger)
By Tracy Rucinski
Dec 7 A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a
decision rejecting claims of fraud by Harbinger Capital
Partners, the equity owner of bankrupt wireless venture
LightSquared, against Deere & Co and other GPS firms.
Hedge fund Harbinger had accused Deere, Garmin International
, Trimble Navigation Ltd, and a GPS industry
group of misleading LightSquared about interference concerns and
hastening the wireless spectrum's plunge into bankruptcy.
But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
affirmed a ruling by the Manhattan federal court in February,
saying Harbinger's arguments were "without merit."
LightSquared has separately brought claims against the
parties, which are currently being litigated in the Southern
District of New York.
While the 2nd Circuit decision is a blow for Harbinger, it
comes just three days after the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) approved LightSquared's request to transfer its
valuable wireless spectrum into a newly-formed company.
The FCC green light means that LightSquared will likely
emerge from its bitter bankruptcy by the end of the year.
LightSquared filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after the FCC
revoked its license to build a planned wireless network over
fears it could interfere with GPS systems.
The bankruptcy has been closely watched in the restructuring
world after several failed reorganization attempts amid ongoing
acrimony between the company and its creditors.
Following the FCC's approval on Friday, LightSquared said it
will soon notify U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman when its
confirmed restructuring plan will go into effect, allowing the
official exit from its 3-1/2-year bankruptcy.
LightSquared's new management team includes Chairman Ivan
Seidenberg, former chairman and chief executive officer of
Verizon Communications, and former FCC Chairman Reed
Hundt.
The new team does not include Phil Falcone, the head of
Harbinger, which was forced to give up much of its equity and
all of its operational control of LightSquared under the Chapter
11 restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Tom
Brown)