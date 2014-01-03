NEW YORK Jan 3 Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital
Partners, which controls bankrupt satellite company
LightSquared, has asked a judge to reject a takeover effort by
Dish Network Corp, saying its $2.2 billion bid for a
chunk of LightSquared's spectrum is a "Trojan horse".
In a court filing on Thursday, Harbinger said the bid
undervalues LightSquared's assets, laying out its opposition to
the takeover ahead of a hearing scheduled for next Thursday in
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
In a separate filing, LightSquared itself also called for
the rejection of the Dish plan, calling it a "short-sighted"
liquidation that benefits only its proponents.
The filings are the latest salvoes in a fierce battle for
LightSquared's wireless spectrum. The company is fending off the
Dish bid while it pursues a standalone restructuring under which
it would receive $2.75 billion in fresh loans and at least $1.25
billion in equity investment from private equity firms Fortress
and Melody Capital Advisors LLC, as well as JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Harbinger.
But that plan is contingent on LightSquared obtaining
certain regulatory approvals, while Dish's competing takeover
bid is not.
In Thursday's filing, Harbinger said Dish's bid was priced
only high enough to gain the support of a class of creditors
that Dish already controls. That accusation echoes a separate
lawsuit filed by Harbinger in August accusing Dish of unlawfully
buying up huge chunks of LightSquared debt in an effort to
control the company's restructuring.
Falcone, through LightSquared, had planned to create a
terrestrial wireless network, but was forced to put LightSquared
in bankruptcy in May of 2012 after the Federal Communications
Commission blocked the plan over fears of interference with GPS
navigation.
The Chapter 11 filing was meant to provide a "breathing
spell" while LightSquared worked to regain regulatory approval,
a reality that is now "within reach," it said in Thursday's
filing. The Fortress-led standalone plan would allow that to
happen, while Dish's bid would simply keep LightSquared's assets
tied up in bankruptcy until Dish decided how it wanted to use
them, Harbinger said.
Dish will present its plan at Thursday's hearing.
Proponents of the standalone plan will make their case on
Jan. 21. Judge Shelley Chapman, who is overseeing LightSquared's
bankruptcy, will then decide between the competing proposals.