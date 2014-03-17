By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 17 Broadband company
LightSquared on Monday urged a judge to find that its largest
creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, acquired his
debt holding improperly.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman was hearing closing
arguments in a trial over whether Ergen concealed his identity
to acquire his controlling stake of LightSquared's debt. The
outcome of the trial is likely to determine the fate of
LightSquared's wireless rights after it emerges from Chapter 11.
"There's no question that Ergen was a competitor" of
LightSquared, and should not have been able to buy its debt, a
lawyer for LightSquared, Andrew LeBlanc, told Chapman.
LightSquared filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its license to build a planned
wireless network on concerns it could interfere with GPS
systems.
Ergen bought up about $1 billion worth of LightSquared's
debt, despite an agreement between LightSquared and its lenders
that barred competitors from acquiring the company's debt. Ergen
later said he bought the debt in his personal capacity, not on
behalf of Dish.
LightSquared and its main shareholder, Phil Falcone's
Harbinger Capital Partners, sued Dish and Ergen, saying Ergen
had bought the debt on Dish's behalf and to circumvent the
credit agreement and stack the deck for a Dish takeover.
A Dish unit last year bid $2.2 billion for LightSquared, but
dropped the offer in January.
LightSquared has proposed to exit bankruptcy under a plan
that would subordinate Ergen's claims while paying other secured
creditors in full and allow Harbinger to retain an ownership
stake. A bankruptcy confirmation hearing is to start on
Wednesday.
But LightSquared built the plan on the idea that Ergen
acquired his debt illegally, meaning Chapman likely cannot
approve the plan unless she first sides with LightSquared in its
lawsuit against Ergen.
The hearing to confirm the plan is likely to run through
next week. Chapman may not rule in the trial until after the
confirmation hearings are over.
Delivering closing arguments for Ergen on Monday, lawyer
Rachel Strickland said LightSquared's problems - namely its lack
of FCC approval and inability to raise capital - were not caused
by Ergen. In fact, Strickland said, "Phil Falcone welcomed
bankruptcy."
"He saw it as a way to delay, to bog things down and buy
time because he was waiting for an FCC resolution that would
allow him to retain his equity," Strickland said.
A lawyer for Harbinger said Ergen had a long-term interest
in acquiring LightSquared and was thinking of Dish when he made
his purchases. Ergen even concealed them from his wife, a Dish
board member, the lawyer, David Friedman, said.
Friedman urged common sense, saying Ergen should have known
any ban on debt ownership by Dish would extend to Ergen. To
assume otherwise, he said, would be "insane" and would "defy
commercial sense."
Chapman was skeptical, asking whether Harbinger may have
initially welcomed Ergen's play in hopes it would attract other
strategic buyers. She asked why LightSquared and Harbinger did
not raise concerns about Dish earlier in the case.
"No one called 911," she said. "No one said, 'Help, there's
a competitor in my capital structure.'"
The case is In Re LightSquared Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-12080.