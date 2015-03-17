(Adds detail about plan; adds background on LightSquared
bankruptcy)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 17 Cerberus Capital Management
and Solus Alternative Asset Management on Tuesday
proposed a new plan to restructure bankrupt wireless venture
LightSquared, with the support of billionaire Charles Ergen,
LightSquared's largest lender.
The two private equity firms would pay Ergen cash to acquire
$950 million of Ergen's $1 billion debt claim on the company.
The two firms would then receive notes from the company ranking
behind other LightSquared lenders in repayment priority. They
would also supply new financing and take 34 percent of new
equity to be issued by LightSquared as part of the proposed
restructuring.
The plan is designed to compete with a LightSquared-backed
one whose fairness is the subject of an ongoing trial in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. That plan is backed by Fortress
Investment Group and Centerbridge Partners, who would
take the same 34 percent stake under their proposal.
LightSquared's three-year bankruptcy is closely watched
because its main asset, wireless spectrum, is considered very
valuable. Just how valuable it is, and what it can be used for,
is fiercely debated among stakeholders, and the bankruptcy will
determine who ultimately controls it.
Both plans would allow Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital
Partners, LightSquared's current owner, to keep some equity but
cede operational control.
The fairness trial continued on Tuesday, as Cerberus and
Solus have not officially filed their plan with the court. Judge
Shelley Chapman said she would hold off on considering the
Cerberus plan while analyzing LightSquared's.
COURTING ERGEN
But having Ergen's support could be a key bargaining chip
for Cerberus and Solus. Ergen, the Dish Network Corp
chairman whose big stake in LightSquared gives him negotiating
clout, vehemently opposes LightSquared's plan, which would pay
most of his claim in notes rather than cash.
Indeed, a lawyer for a committee overseeing LightSquared's
bankruptcy said his panel may turn its attention to responding
to Cerberus' plan, possibly by submitting one that provides
similar or better terms for creditors.
LightSquared wanted to use its spectrum to build a massive
wireless network, but fears of GPS interference caused the
Federal Communications Commission to revoke its spectrum license
in 2012, pushing it into bankruptcy.
Ergen became a controversial figure in the case when
LightSquared accused him of trying to illegally infiltrate its
capital structure to effect a Dish takeover. Ergen said it was
merely a personal investment, and would gladly take a cash
payout.
