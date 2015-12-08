BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Wireless venture LightSquared LP , which emerged from a long bankruptcy on Monday, said it has reached an agreement with Deere & Co on spectrum use that will lead to the settlement of its lawsuit with the company.
The deal with Deere provides a framework for the GPS industry and sets the parameters for GPS and broadband compatibility, the new LightSquared said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)