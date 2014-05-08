BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 LightSquared: * Lightsquared bankruptcy judge orders lightsquared, ergen to hold settlement
talks on restructuring * Judge warns lightsquared parties she will appoint mediator if sides fail to
reach deal by may 27
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings