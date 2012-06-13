By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 At a bankruptcy hearing
Wednesday afternoon, LightSquared and an ad hoc group of secured
LightSquared LP lenders revealed that they had agreed
to terms on accessing previously restricted cash collateral. At
stake was the company's ability to draw upon $190 million of
encumbered cash at LightSquared LP, the main operating
subsidiary of the company. Being able to use this cash would buy
additional time for the company to address the Federal
Communications Commission's concerns (FCC).
In February, the FCC indefinitely suspended LightSquared's
attempts to build the land-based portion of the company's
wireless network. The FCC ruled that LightSquared's network
transmissions were strong enough to significantly disrupt global
positioning systems used by a wide range of commercial
industries and the military.
LightSquared management has so far gotten by on about $15
million of unencumbered cash at the LightSquared holding company
level since filing for bankruptcy on May 14, but needed access
to the encumbered cash to continue operating. The company
disclosed at a Monday hearing that the cash balance has fallen
to $10.5 million.
The ad hoc group of secured LightSquared LP lenders was
concerned about the lack of a timetable and clear path to
resolve the FCC impasse, which would risk a significant
depletion of their cash collateral if no FCC agreement is
eventually reached.
The ad hoc group includes Appaloosa Management, Capital
Research, Fortress Investment Group, Knighthead Capital, and
Redwood Capital.
Negotiated Terms
The ad hoc lender group permitted the company to use the
cash collateral for a one-year term subject to adhering to a
budget with no more than 15 percent variance on operating
expenses. Breaching the 15 percent variance would constitute a
default on the cash collateral agreement and require
LightSquared to come back to the negotiating table for further
cash access. The ad hoc group had previously proposed limiting
use of cash collateral to 90 days.
The lenders had also requested $8.5 million of monthly
payments from LightSquared to partially protect against a
scenario where company management fails to reach a FCC deal but
burns through most of its cash in doing so. The various parties
settled on $6.25 million of monthly payments with some of those
funds allocated to compensating bankruptcy advisers.
Keeping a tight leash on the company is especially important
for the lenders, since the February FCC decision effectively
rendered the company's primary business plan unviable and the
company generates scant revenue relative to its $1.7 billion
loan at its main operating subsidiary and $322 million of
secured debt at the LightSquared holding company level.
Although LightSquared deploys mobile satellites that serve
customers operating with remote or disabled communications
infrastructure, those satellite revenues are forecasted to be
only $35 million for all of 2012, according to company
projections filed on June 8. Interest income is anticipated to
contribute another $0.3 million with de minimus other revenue.
Having characterized the value of the LightSquared
collateral, which is derived mostly from the company's spectrum,
as "wholly speculative", the lenders had previously countered
LightSquared's claims of adequate protection. The lenders had
sought further value cushion by trying to obtain priority liens
on all operating company assets and security at the holding
company. They eventually agreed to not pursue liens at the
holding company.
On Monday, Judge Shelly Chapman allowed LightSquared to
continue negotiating with the ad hoc group of prepetition
secured LightSquared LP lenders in court after both sides neared
a deal late Friday only to have talks break down.
Finally at today's hearing, LightSquared provide an updated
budget showing cash falling to $3.2 million by September 2013,
implying about 14 months of running room. In an earlier June
budget, the company showed cash reaching those levels by March
2014, a difference of six months.
Lightsquared LP loans are being quoted in the mid-60s today,
up about a point from yesterday's levels but down from the high
60s at the time of bankruptcy filing.
