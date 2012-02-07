Feb 7 Philip Falcone-backed telecom
start-up LightSquared has asked the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission to create new regulations aimed at avoiding
interference disputes like the one it is involved in with Global
Positioning System manufacturers.
LightSquared needs FCC approval before it can build its
proposed high-speed wireless network but the project has been
delayed by concerns that its service would interfere with
crucial GPS devices using adjacent spectrum.
LightSquared, in a filing with the FCC on Tuesday, said the
agency could avoid interference problems by setting technical
standards for unlicensed GPS receivers so that signals would not
leak into nearby spectrum bands.
The FCC did not immediately comment on the request.
Meanwhile LightSquared - into which Falcone's Harbinger
Capital Partners hedge fund has sunk more than $3 billion - is
under time pressure to get on with its project. It says it has
just several quarters worth of cash left and its network
partner, Sprint Nextel, has given it a mid-March deadline
for approval.
LightSquared has been engaged in a bitter battle with the
GPS industry including companies such as Trimble over
who should be responsible for eliminating interference problems
that have been found in tests.
Jim Kirkland, general counsel for Trimble, a founding member
of the Coalition to Save our GPS, said the LightSquared move was
"too little, too late." Kirkland argued that LightSquared should
instead have challenged the FCC when the regulator said in
January 2011 that it would not be allowed to begin operations
until it demonstrated that it would not interfere with GPS.
Before making its next decision on the issue, the FCC has
said it will wait for a recommendation from the National
Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) which
manages government use of spectrum.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Jasmin
Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)