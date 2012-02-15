WASHINGTON Feb 14 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would propose suspending indefinitely LightSquared's terrestrial component authority in response to a recommendation from the U.S. agency that manages military and government use of spectrum.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in a letter to the FCC that LightSquared's proposed high-speed wireless network would impact GPS services and that there was no practical way to immediately solve the interference problems. (Reporting By Jasmin Melvin)