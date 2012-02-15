WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
WASHINGTON Feb 14 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would propose suspending indefinitely LightSquared's terrestrial component authority in response to a recommendation from the U.S. agency that manages military and government use of spectrum.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in a letter to the FCC that LightSquared's proposed high-speed wireless network would impact GPS services and that there was no practical way to immediately solve the interference problems. (Reporting By Jasmin Melvin)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT