* Republicans call on FCC to "resist political pressures"
* Question administration's involvement with start-up
* FCC says review has and will continue to be fact-based
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Two Republican lawmakers
urged the top U.S. communications regulator to resist political
pressure for allowing broadband start-up LightSquared to deploy
a network that could interfere with the global positioning
system.
Representative Thomas Petri and Senator Charles Grassley
sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Communications
Commission saying a single company should not be allowed to
threaten such critical national infrastructure.
"It is odd that the FCC has pegged the hopes of expanding
broadband access on such a controversial proposal by a single
applicant," said the letter to FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski.
Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's start-up came under
fire after months of testing found its original plan for a
high-speed wireless network would interfere with GPS devices
that are used by the military, and in aviation, agriculture,
construction and other civilian applications.
Deployment of the network depends on regulatory approval
from the FCC, which is conducting additional testing on
LightSquared's proposal to ensure GPS operations would not be
affected.
"We urge you to resist political pressures to grant
LightSquared an authorization that could jeopardize the
nation's unique spectrum resource -- GPS," the lawmakers said.
Seven House of Representatives Republicans earlier in the
week sent a letter to the White House, asking for records of
its communications with LightSquared and about reports that
senior administration officials were pressured to change their
congressional testimony to look more favorably on
LightSquared.
Genachowski told reporters after an agency open meeting on
Thursday that the FCC's review of LightSquared's proposal has
been fact- and engineering-based, involving all the
stakeholders.
"That's our obligation, that's what we've done and that's
what we'll continue to do," he said.
The broadband start-up has become one of billionaire
Falcone's riskiest and most high-profile bets.
LightSquared intends to invest $14 billion over the next
eight years to build its network, and aims to sell wholesale
wireless services to companies which would then resell the
service under their own brand names.
The national network could serve roughly 260 million people
using satellites and land-based signals. The interference
issues have arisen over the land-based portion of the network.
The company in June unveiled a new plan for deploying its
network that uses a different block of wireless airwaves that
is farther away from the GPS band.
LightSquared has announced a partnership with GPS
technology company Javad GNSS Inc to develop a system that it
believes will eliminate interference to high-precision GPS
devices that its June proposal did not address.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)