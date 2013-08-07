(Corrects sixth paragraph to clarify LightSquared is still
under Falcone's control)
By Billy Cheung
Aug 6 Phil Falcone's hedge fund sued satellite
TV mogul Charlie Ergen and his Dish Network Corp for $4 billion
on Tuesday for an alleged loan-trading scheme aimed at stripping
Falcone of his control over LightSquared Inc, a bankrupt
wireless communications business.
The lawsuit in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan was
filed on Tuesday at the same time as Ergen was confirming on an
earnings call with Dish investors that the company was
interested in acquiring LightSquared.
Billionaire Ergen has turned his focus to LightSquared after
bowing out of a takeover fight for another wireless company,
Sprint Corp, which agreed to a deal with Japan's SoftBank Corp.
Ergen increased his bid for LightSquared to $2.2 billion last
month.
That bid is meant to kick off an auction planned for
December, though Tuesday's lawsuit could throw that off course.
LightSquared is a provider of satellite-based mobile voice
and data services to hundreds of thousands of devices used in
the public safety, security and asset-tracking sectors. It is
building a 4G LTE broadband mobile network that it says will
serve 260 million people.
The lawsuit by Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners alleges
that Ergen and his affiliates engaged in a complex fraudulent
scheme to become LightSquared's biggest lender. Harbinger
alleges Ergen is trying to use that position to strip Falcone of
the company.
The lawsuit seeks $2 billion in compensation and $2 billion
in punitive damages. It also seeks to undo purchases of
LightSquared loans by affiliates of Ergen.
The complaint alleges that Ergen used a specially created
investment management firm to amass the largest holding of
LightSquared loans, even though a credit agreement prevented
competitors from buying such loans.
The investment vehicle -- Sound Point Capital --
deliberately concealed ties to Ergen, even after Falcone's fund
inquired, according to the complaint.
The ties to Ergen were concealed for more than a year, and
during that time Sound Point acquired more than $1 billion of
LightSquared loans, according to the lawsuit. That loan
investment was large enough to prevent LightSquared from
negotiating a consensual bankruptcy plan.
"The defendants wrongfully have interfered with Harbinger's
efforts, and this suit seeks to hold them accountable," said the
lawsuit filed by David Friedman of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres &
Friedman, which represents Harbinger Capital.
Ergen on Tuesday denied wrongdoing.
"I personally followed all of the rules. I think Dish has
followed all the rules and we responded in an appropriate way,"
Ergen said on the call. "We'll let the courts and public opinion
decide who is fraudulent and who's not."
(Writing by Tom Hals; Editing by Dan Grebler)