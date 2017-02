May 13 Philip Falcone's telecom start-up LightSquared edged closer to a bankruptcy filing on Sunday as the hedge fund manager was far from an agreement with creditors, sources familiar with the matter said.

Falcone has until Monday at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) to reach an agreement or face a default on a $1.6 billion loan, sources said. (Reporting By Sinead Carew and Matthew Goldstein, additional reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Marguerita Choy)