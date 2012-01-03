UPDATE 1-T-Mobile's quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
(Follows alerts)
* Names Marc Montagner as CFO
* Earlier Montagner was a senior vice president at Sprint
Jan 3 Billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared Inc on Tuesday named telecommunications veteran Marc Montagner as chief financial officer, replacing Michael Montemarano.
LightSquared is trying to position itself as a low-cost alternative to the big wireless operators like Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T.
Montagner, who has nearly 25 years of experience, had worked with France Telecom, Morgan Stanley, Sprint Nextel and Banc of America Securities.
He was responsible for mergers and acquisitions at Sprint and supervised the merger between Sprint and Nextel.
On Monday, Sprint Nextel extended a Dec. 31 deadline for LightSquared, with which it may share infrastructure, to get a regulatory clearance for operating a planned telecommunications network. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Littelfuse Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vonage announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, highlighted by 72% growth in 2016 vonage business revenue