BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
June 27 LightSquared LP : * Reaches restructuring supported by all creditors except charles ergen's
investment vehicle - court mediator * Mediator says restructuring "should be confirmable" without ergen's support -
court documents * Mediator says ergen did not participate in Lightsquared mediation in good
faith * Mediator says ergen "wasted the parties' and the mediator's time and
resources"
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.