Feb 14 U.S. government tests found that a high-speed wireless network proposed by Philip Falcone-backed telecom start-up LightSquared would impact GPS services and that there is no practical way to immediately solve the interference problems.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in a letter to U.S. communications regulators that its conclusion was based on testing and analyses as well as discussions with LightSquared. (Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)