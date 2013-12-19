Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's LIG Insurance Co Ltd has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on the sale of a controlling stake, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The stake - worth 381.6 billion won as of the Wednesday close of LIG's share price - plus a management premium could value the sale at around 500 billion to 600 billion won ($475.62 million to $570.75 million), local media reported on Thursday.
Largest shareholder Koo Bon-sang and other shareholders are considering selling 21 percent of the general insurer, LIG said in November in a regulatory filing.
Koo and other members of LIG's owning family are selling the stake to reimburse investors for losses sustained after buying debt issued by an affiliate construction company.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.