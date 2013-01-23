BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
SYDNEY Jan 24 Jan 23 Lignol Energy Corp : * Receives Australian foreign investment review board approval to increase its investment in Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd * Says evaluating various opportunities to increase the value of its investment in Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd * Approval to increase ownership in arw beyond threshold for foreign ownership of 15 percent * Source text * Further company coverage
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.