July 12 Eli Lilly and Co plans this year to
begin a new late-stage trial of solanezumab, its experimental
treatment for Alzheimer's disease that failed in earlier testing
to significantly slow progression of the memory-robbing disease,
the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.
A pair of unsuccessful earlier Phase III studies last summer
had involved patients with mild to moderate symptoms. But
combined data from them showed the drug slowed cognitive decline
by 34 percent in patients who started out with only mild
symptoms, but without slowing declines in their ability to
perform everyday tasks.
Lilly said the new Phase III trial, consequently, would only
include patients with mild symptoms of Alzheimer's. It will
consist of 2,100 people, considerably more than the total of
about 1,300 with mild Alzheimer's in the earlier two Phase III
studies.
The Indianapolis company plans to begin enrolling patients
in the new study, called Expedition 3, before the end of
September, and noted that patients would be treated for 18
months. But Lilly declined to speculate when it will have final
data from the high-profile study.
Anthony Ware, Lilly's senior vice president for product
development, expressed confidence that solanezumab would meet
its main goals this time around, with a less-advanced patient
population.
"We found results in Expedition 1 and Expedition 2 highly
encouraging, and are planning for a success in this program," he
said in an interview.
Solanezumab, which patients take by infusion, works by
blocking the beta-amyloid protein that forms plaques in the
brain that are believed to be a cause of the disease.
Bapineuzumab, a similar drug being developed by Pfizer Inc
, failed its main trial goals last year and has been
largely written off by investors.
An estimated 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's, the
biggest cause of dementia. More than 35 million people worldwide
are believed to have dementia, including Alzheimer's disease,
and those numbers are expected to rise as more people live
longer.
WRONG PATIENTS SCREENED
Eric Siemers, senior medical director of Lilly's Alzheimer's
program, said an estimated 25 percent of patients in the two
earlier Expedition trials might not actually have had
beta-amyloid deposits or Alzheimer's disease, so solanezumab
could not have helped them.
He said many patients were enrolled in those trials on the
basis of symptoms, without undergoing sophisticated diagnostic
procedures now available to confirm the presence of beta-amyloid
deposits.
In the new study, Lilly's recently approved radioactive
imaging agent, called Amyvid, will be used to screen patients,
Siemers said. Biochemical measures in the spinal fluid can also
help assess whether patients have Alzheimer's, he said.
Two independent studies of solanezumab, just getting off the
ground, could also shed light on the drug's potential.
A study sponsored by the U.S. government will examine
whether Alzheimer's can be slowed or prevented in older patients
who have not yet developed significant memory problems.
The "A4" prevention study, set to begin by early next year,
will select about 1,000 participants aged 70 to 85 who have
varying levels of amyloid protein in their brains but no
symptoms yet of Alzheimer's. Brigham and Women's Hospital, an
affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is helping coordinate the
three-year study, which may cost up to $100 million.
The researchers, who will select the patients by using
Amyvid, are hoping solanezumab will reduce memory decline by
perhaps 30 percent. But data from the "A4" study is not expected
until 2018.
Solanezumab and an anti-amyloid drug being developed by
Roche Holding AG were selected in October for another
high-profile prevention trial, but it involves younger patients
with a genetic high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
That study began early this year at Washington University
School of Medicine in St. Louis. It is being supported by DIAN,
a U.S.-funded collaboration of leading Alzheimer's disease
centers worldwide.