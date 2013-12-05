Dec 5 Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said
its experimental drug to treat major depression failed to meet
it primary goal in three late-stage trials and the drugmaker
will not seek approval of the medicine for that condition.
The drug edivoxetine, a member of a family of medicines
called norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, was tested in
combination with a member of a widely used class of depression
treatments called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors
(SSRIs) in each of the three trials.
But after eight weeks of treatment, the combination of drugs
that included edivoxetine did not prove superior to the SSRIs
alone, thereby failing the main goal of the study.