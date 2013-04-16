* Drug proved as effective as long-acting insulin
* Drug also showed benefits when used with other treatments
April 16 Eli Lilly & Co's experimental
once-weekly diabetes drug dulaglutide proved as good as insulin
in controlling blood sugar in type 2 diabetics in two late-stage
studies, the company said on Tuesday.
The medicine met the studies' key goal of demonstrating
non-inferiority to insulin glargine, a longer-acting form of
insulin, in lowering hemoglobin A1c, a measure of controlling
diabetes.
Further research showed dulaglutide demonstrated statistical
superiority in lowering hemoglobin A1c compared to insulin
glargine at one year in patients with type 2 diabetes who were
already taking the diabetes drugs metformin and glimeperide, the
company said.
Dulaglutide combined with insulin lispro, a fast-acting form
of insulin, also was statistically superior in reducing
hemoglobin A1c compared to insulin glargine in combination with
insulin lispro at 26 weeks.
The company said it expects to submit data from the studies
to U.S. regulatory authorities this year as it seeks marketing
approval for the injectable medicine.
Last October, Eli Lilly released data showing dulaglutide
lowered hemoglobin A1c levels more than twice-daily injections
of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Byetta given for six
months, oral metformin taken for 26 weeks, and Merck & Co's
once-daily oral Januvia taken for one year.