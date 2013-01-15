Jan 15 European health regulators on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly and Co's imaging agent used to detect brain plaques that are considered a possible cause of Alzheimer's disease.

It was approved in Europe for use in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease and other causes of memory and reasoning problems.

The radioactive diagnostic called Amyvid, which is used in conjunction with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging tests, was approved for use in the United States last April.

Amyvid can help detect beta-amyloid plaque build-up in the brain. The plaques, which have been associated with Alzheimer's disease, were previously only detectable through autopsy.