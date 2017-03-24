BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 24 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would invest $850 million in its U.S. operations this year.
More investments can be expected, particularly if the U.S. introduces more favorable tax laws, Lilly Chief Executive David Ricks said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.