April 11 Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co
plans to lay off about 1,000 domestic sales representatives, or
30 percent of its U.S. sales force, as it faces new generic
competition for its top drugs, a person familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The cuts include both full-time and contract sales
employees. Lilly has 38,000 employees worldwide and about 17,000
in the United States.
At the same time, the company plans to add 300 people to its
diabetes sales force, the source said.
Lilly confirmed in a statement that it is restructuring its
sales force to adapt to changes including the expiration of two
patents, and said it would expand its diabetes sales force. The
news was first reported by the Associated Press and other
outlets.
Drug companies often reduce the sales force when their
patents expire and cheaper generics are introduced to the
market.
Lilly's profit fell 6 percent last year after it lost its
U.S. patent protection for top-selling schizophrenia drug
Zyprexa. Cost controls helped keep those losses
from being worse.
At the end of 2013 the Lilly antidepressant Cymbalta will
lose patent protection, and copycat forms of the company's $1
billion-a-year Evista osteoporosis drug are due to arrive in
early 2014. The company has forecast flat sales for 2013.
During the fourth quarter, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker
took a charge of $64.7 million for global restructuring, which
included an unspecified number of layoffs.
In January Lilly forecast aggressive, companywide cost
controls this year.