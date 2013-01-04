UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Jan 4 Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly and Co. said on Friday that it expects 2013 earnings to increase to $3.75 to $3.90 per share excluding items from $3.30 to $3.40 per share in 2012.
Analysts had expected on average earnings of $3.71 for 2013 and $3.36 per share for all of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said that a tax benefit it had expected to book in 2012 will be pushed into 2013 and is excluded from its outlook.
Lilly forecast 2013 revenue of $22.6 billion to $23.4 billion. Analysts are looking for 2012 revenue of $22.42 billion and 2013 revenue of $22.82 billion.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source