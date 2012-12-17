Dec 17 Eli Lilly and Co on Monday said
its board of directors had authorized a new $1.5 billion
share-repurchase plan that the U.S. drugmaker expects to
complete in 2013.
The company said the initiative follows a $3 billion
stock-buyback program that was started in 2000 but was not
completed until this year.
Lilly in June said it expected to complete by the end of
2012 the remaining $420 million in share repurchases from the
earlier $3 billion program. The company said it would then
resume "systematic" share repurchases, the first of which was
announced late on Monday in a press release.