July 24 Eli Lilly and Co reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cost cuts and
strong sales growth of depression and impotence treatments that
will soon lose patent protection, and the drugmaker raised its
full-year profit forecast.
Lilly on Wednesday said it earned $1.21 billion, or $1.11
per share in the second quarter. That compared with $924
million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned $1.16 per share.
Analysts on average had forecast $1.00 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.