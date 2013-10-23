Oct 23 Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong growth of its drugs for depression, diabetes and cancer. ,

The Indianapolis drugmaker earned $1.20 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the year-earlier period, when it took special charges related to a partnership agreement.

Excluding special items, Eli Lilly earned $1.11 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.