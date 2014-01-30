Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co reported
quarterly revenue well above Wall Street expectations, although
overall revenue declined due to generic competition for the
company's Cymbalta depression treatment.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it had earned $728
million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That
compared with $827 million, or 74 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter, when Lilly took charges for asset
impairments and restructuring.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 74 cents per share,
matching the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales fell 2 percent to $5.81 billion, but topped
Wall Street forecasts of $5.46 billion.