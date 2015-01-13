Jan 13 Eli Lilly & Co signed two separate deals with Merck & Co Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to test combinations of its cancer treatments with two recently approved therapies that belong to a promising new class of drugs.

Lilly will test its treatments - approved and experimental - in combination with PD-1 inhibitors Keytruda and Opdivo.

The treatments are designed to help the body's own immune system fight cancer by blocking a protein called Programmed Death receptor (PD-1).

Bristol-Myers' Opdivo was approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration on Dec. 22.

Merck's Keytruda was approved by the FDA on Sept. 4. It is also being tested as a treatment for a form of lung cancer.

The deal signed with Merck will cover three studies of Keytruda with Lilly's two approved cancer drugs and one experimental treatment, the companies said.

Lilly will conduct two out of the three studies planned with Keytruda.

Lilly will test a combination of its experimental drug, galunisertib, and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)