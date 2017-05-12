BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its experimental migraine treatment met the main goal of reducing the number of monthly migraine headache days compared to a placebo in three late-stage studies.
Lilly will submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug, galcanezumab, in the second half of 2017.
Galcanezumab was being tested in patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: