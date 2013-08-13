Aug 13 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental lung cancer drug increased survival of patients in a late-stage trial, and the company plans to file for a U.S. marketing application before the end of 2014.

Lilly shares were up 4 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, necitumumab or IMC-11F8, was given to patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in combination with already-approved chemotherapy drug gemcitabine and cisplatin, and was compared with chemotherapy alone.

"If approved, necitumumab could be the first biologic therapy indicated to treat patients with squamous lung cancer," Richard Gaynor, Lilly's vice president for product development and medical affairs, said in a statement.

The company's stock closed at $54.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.