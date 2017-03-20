BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and chemotherapy slowed disease progression in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from prior treatment.
Lilly's drug is from the same new class of breast cancer treatments as Pfizer Inc's recently approved drug, Ibrance. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout