UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
April 2 Labrador Iron Mines
* Announces restructuring under ccaa
* Labrador iron mines says needs to complete a financial restructuring in order to continue as a going concern
* Lim says negotiating support arrangement with its creditor rbrg gerald metals that could provide working capital
* Lim says confident it will be able to preserve its key assets, including the flagship houston project
* Lim says jv partner tata steel has exercised option to buy lim's remaining interest in howse project for c$5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.